Perniya Khan of Wapda becomes National Table Tennis Champion

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Parniya Khan of Wapda clinched the National Master Cup Table Tennis title after defeating her strong rival former National Champion Aisya Sherjeeal, also from Wapda, in the thrilling 4-3 final played here at Olympian Lala Rafique sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Former Director General Sports and Secretary Establishment Engineer Khanzeb Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Chairman KP Table Tennis Association former Chief Commissioner Right to Information, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Youth Ambassador of the US Embassy in Pakistan Absar Ali, Director Tournament Jabir Ali, SVP KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, players and large number of spectators witnessed the final.

Perniya Khan, having support of her parents, was three sets down right in the very outset of the thrilling final fought on rattling pace but she staged a strong comeback and won four consecutive sets to march into the most deserving victory.

Perniya, who is also the national junior champion and the bronze medalist of the last South Asian Games, conceding three sets against her strong rival and former national champion Aisha Sherjeel at 11-13, 14-12 and 9-11 but she played with determination by thumping her superiority and staged a strong comeback.

Perniya first leveled the tally 3-3 when she got the fourth, fifth and sixth set at 13-11, 15-13 and 11-9 and got the decisive set after a strong fight at 17-15.

The final match produced great thrill for the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands and appreciated upcoming Perniya for winning the title.

In the Boys Singles Shah Khan of Wapda, hailing from home town of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Swat) did not give much time to the current national champion and top seeded of the Master Cup Faizan Zahoor of Pakistan Army. Shah Khan defeated Faizan Zahoor of Army by 4-0, the score was 11-9, 13-11, 15-13 and 11-9.

In the Boys team event, final Wapda shocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a thrilling four sets battle 3-1. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young defeated earlier upset strong Pakistan Army team in the Team event semi-final and qualified for the final against Pakistan Wapda.

In the first singles, Shah Khan recorded victory against Ummam Khawaja (3-2), the score was 11-9. 11-13, 11-13, 11-8 and 17-15. Both Shah Khan and Ummam Khawjah played attacking games against each other. Shah Khan did not let Ummam Khawjah to strike back and held his command over the match. In the other singles, Fahad Khawaja defeated his cousin Khawaja Haseeb Ur Rehman by (3-1), the score was 11-9, 11-7, 13-11 and 11-8. In the third singles Shayan Farooq of KP defeated Hafeez of Pakistan Wapda by 3-2, the score was 13-11, 8-11, 11-13, 11-9 and 11-8 and in the end in the reverse singles Fahad Khawjah beat his younger brother Ummam Khawjah by 3-0, the score was 13-11, 13-11 and 11-9. Thus Pakistan Wapda won the Boys Team event final by 3-1.