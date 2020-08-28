UrduPoint.com
Perrett Becomes Super Rugby's First Female Referee

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:29 PM

Perrett becomes Super Rugby's first female referee

Amy Perrett made history Friday by becoming the first woman to referee a men's Super Rugby game, a move she hopes will open the door to other females

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Amy Perrett made history Friday by becoming the first woman to referee a men's Super Rugby game, a move she hopes will open the door to other females.

The Australian took charge of the clash between the ACT Brumbies and Western Force in Canberra after reguarly running the sidelines in other Super Rugby AU matches this season.

"I've been really fortunate to already achieve a lot, so everything now is all a bit of a bonus, and it's just a case of taking any opportunity as it arises," she told rugby.com.au ahead of the game.

Perrett was already the first woman official in Super Rugby, having been appointed assistant referee for a showdown between the Melbourne Rebels and Western Stormers in 2016.

She officiated the 2014 women's World Cup final and is a regular at the women's Six Nations, but is not the first female to control a men's professional game.

That honour went to Ireland's Joy Neville, who took charge of a Challenge Cup pool game between France's Bordeaux-Begles and Russian club Enisei in 2017.

Perrett, a mother, said she hoped her achievements would spur on other women to greater sporting achievements.

"It's an old cliche, but if you can't see it, you can't be it," she said.

"However, I do hope now that I've done it, anyone else can."mp/th

