UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Persistent Humza Annexes U15 British Junior Open Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:43 PM

Persistent Humza annexes U15 British Junior Open title

Pakistan's Muhammad Humza Khan was rewarded for his persistence at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he lifted U15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final at Birmingham, UK on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Humza Khan was rewarded for his persistence at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he lifted U15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final at Birmingham, UK on Monday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the young falcon, who got to the semis two years ago and the quarters last year displayed stunning skills to topple the home-crowd favourite in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 scoreline.

"I'm really happy to become U15 champion. My fixtures were very tough but hard work finally paid off and I emerged victorious," he said in a video message after becoming champion.

"I'm thankful to my fans back at home. I'll be featuring in U17 category next year and In Shaa Allah will win that title too," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Squash Young Birmingham 2020 Event

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

1 minute ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

31 minutes ago

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

43 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

1 hour ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.