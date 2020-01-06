Persistent Humza annexes U15 British Junior Open title

Pakistan's Muhammad Humza Khan was rewarded for his persistence at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he lifted U15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final at Birmingham, UK on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Humza Khan was rewarded for his persistence at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he lifted U15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final at Birmingham, UK on Monday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the young falcon, who got to the semis two years ago and the quarters last year displayed stunning skills to topple the home-crowd favourite in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 scoreline.

"I'm really happy to become U15 champion. My fixtures were very tough but hard work finally paid off and I emerged victorious," he said in a video message after becoming champion.

"I'm thankful to my fans back at home. I'll be featuring in U17 category next year and In Shaa Allah will win that title too," he added.