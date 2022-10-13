Person with different abilities Cricket Championship begins in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The persons with different abilities cricket Championship got under the aegis of District sports Officer Swabi at Gohati Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship. The Cricket of the Persons with Different Abilities is being organized by District Sports Officer Swat with the collaboration of Khidmat-e-Mazooran Welfare Development Organization in which teams from Islamabad, Merged Area Tribal Area, Peshawar and Swabi are taking part.

Muhammad Tariq Khan while addressing on the occasion said Regional Sports Officer would ensure due facilities to the Persons with Different Abilities.

The opening match was played between Swabi and Peshawar teams, in which Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 80 runs for the loss of all wickets after 20 overs.

In reply, Swabi chased the target after playing 17.5 overs and won the match by nine wickets. Fawad played well and smashed an elegant knock of 44 runs with five boundaries. He was also awarded the Man of the Match Award for his vital knock of 44 runs.