Perth Axed As Host Of Fifth Ashes Test Over Covid Rules

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Perth, Australia, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Perth was Monday axed as host of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England in January because of its tough Covid quarantine rules.

Cricket Australia also ruled out any change to the order of venues for the blockbuster series, meaning the city will go without a Test for the second year in a row. A new venue is yet to be announced.

