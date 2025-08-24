Perth Scorchers beat Pak Shaheens to qualify for Top End T20 Series final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Perth Scorchers beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs in the first semifinal of the Top End T20 Series at the Gardens in Darwin on Sunday morning.

According to details, this was Shaheens’ second successive loss at the semifinal stage, having lost to Adelaide Strikers in the first semifinal of last year’s edition at the DXC Arena.

After being put into bat, Scorchers scored 155 for eight in their 20 overs. They were in a spot of bother in the middle of their innings, as they lost six wickets for 69 courtesy of complete domination by the spin trio of Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz and Saad Masood.

At that point, Nicholas Hobson was joined by Matthew Kelly, and the pair added 44 runs for the seventh wicket to take their score beyond the 100 mark. They eventually finished on 155 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Hobson top-scored with a 43-ball 59, which included seven fours and two sixes, while Kelly contributed 23 off 19 balls, hitting one four and two sixes.

Shaheens’ right-arm leg-spinner Saad was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 21 runs, while Mehran and Mohammad Wasim Jnr bagged two wickets each. Left-arm spinner Faisal managed to pick up a wicket, conceding 36 runs in the process.

In reply, Shaheens lost three wickets inside five overs with only 17 runs on the board. Khawaja Nafay and captain Muhammad Irfan Khan then came together and added 38 runs for the fourth wicket before right-handed batter Nafay was run out for 26 off 24 balls, which included one four and two sixes.

Irfan, who was named player of the match in the previous game against Nepal, was dismissed for 17 off 15 balls, hitting one four. After the departure of the skipper, Shaheens lost wickets in quick succession and were bundled out for 107 in 17.1 overs, with Wasim (25, 26b, 3x4s, 1x6) the last man to return to the pavilion.

For Scorchers, Keaton Critchell took three wickets, while Bryce Jackson and Kelly bagged two each.

Before the semi-final, in the 11-team tournament, Pakistan Shaheens had finished second on the table with four wins from six matches.

Scores in brief: Perth Scorchers 155-8, 20 overs (Nicholas Hobson 59, Teague Wills 29, Matthew Kelly 23; Saad Masood 3-21, Mehran Mumtaz 2-18, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-35).

Pakistan Shaheens 107 all out, 17.1 overs (Khawaja Nafay 26, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 25; Keaton Critchell 3-13, Matthew Kelly 2-8, Bryce Jackson 2-14); Player of the match – Keaton Critchell (Perth Scorchers).