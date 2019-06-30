Peru beat Uruguay on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

Salvador, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Luis Suarez missed a spot-kick as Peru beat Uruguay on penalties in Salvador on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals, where they will play Chile.

Edison Flores scored the decisive penalty as Peru, who were thrashed 5-0 by Brazil in their previous match, qualified for the semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions of the Copa.