Peru stun champions Chile 3-0 to reach Copa America final

Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 4: Peru turned the formbook on its head as goals from Edison Flores, Christian Cueva and Paolo Guerrero gave them a 3-0 win over Chile on Wednesday and a place in the Copa America final.

Peru will play hosts Brazil in Sunday's final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro after reaching the title decider for the first time since 1975, when they won their second continental crown.