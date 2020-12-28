Peshawar a city of games, says VC ICUy

Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar Dr. Jahan Bakht on Monday said Peshawar was once known as city of flowers now become as city of sports as well because of more sporting activities initiated by the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar Dr. Jahan Bakht on Monday said Peshawar was once known as city of flowers now become as city of sports as well because of more sporting activities initiated by the incumbent government.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the games initiated by the Commissionarate of Afghan Refugees in Peshawar for the refugee youth based in different refugees camps across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afghan Commissioner Abbas Khan, event organizer Ehsanullah, a large number of men, women and athletes were present on the occasion.

He lauded the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugee in Peshawar for taking the steps and involving the youth of refugees camps healthy activities.

Dr. Jahan Bakht said excellent conduct of healthy activities for Afghan youth in the province has further enhanced the prestige of Peshawar for which the Department of Sports and the Afghan Commissionerate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserved much congratulations and indeed the suffering of the Afghan people for the last 40 years due to war in Afghanistan.

There was a need for more mental and physical activities for Afghan boys and girls so that their sufferings could be alleviated, he remarked. Dr. Jahan Bakht said sports were effective in furthering the atmosphere of love and brotherhood. He said that he was happy that they were continuing various activities for the people of Afghanistan on our own.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Abbas Khan said for the last few years, they have been conducting various activities for the Afghan refugees youth in the camps, including curriculum, drama, painting, photography and sports.

The effort was to provide happiness and health to the Afghan youth based in the Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said our efforts have further enhanced the atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood among the Pakistani and Afghanistan people.

On the first day of the three-day event, Kohat defeated Karak by 3-0. All the three goals scored in the first-half. Zakir, Imtiar and Khurshid scored one goal each for Kohat. While talking to the media men the organizing secretary of the Games, Ehsanullah disclosed that eight teams in football including Kohat, Karak, Dir, Lakki Marwat, Haripur, Mansehra, Peshawar and Raman Sehra and a teams of Afghan Youth of the camps in Peshawar are taking part.

He said, teams of Refugees Youth from Mardan, Kohat, Karak and Lakki Marwat are taking part in Taekwondo. The finals of both the events will be played on December 30 at 11 am at Islamia College University ground before presentation ceremony on Dec 31, 2020. He also lauded UNHCR for extended all out support in holding the Games.