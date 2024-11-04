Peshawar, Abbottabad earned victories in 2nd round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Peshawar beat Bahawalpur while Abbottabad outclassed Faisalabad on the fourth and final day of the second round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Peshawar beat Bahawalpur while Abbottabad outclassed Faisalabad on the fourth and final day of the second round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Monday.

Fast bowler Niaz Khan followed up his six for 97 with four for 39 to hand Peshawar their first win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with a thumping 181 runs victory over Bahawalpur at Abbottabad cricket Stadium, Abbottabad. Chasing 344 runs for victory and starting the day at seven for one, Bahawalpur were skittled out for 162 with only Mohammad Ammar offering some resistance while scoring 51.

Mohammad Amir Khan lent good support to Niaz when he bagged three wickets for 45 runs for match figures of five wickets for 93 runs.

At National Ground in Islamabad, Faisalabad, resuming the last day at 69 for two in pursuit of 419 runs target, were dismissed for 285 with Abbottabad’s Israr Hussain causing maximum damage with figures of 28-3-69-6. Faisalabad’s second innings revolved around Muhammad Awais Zafar (61), Ali Shan (58 not out), Atiq-ur-Rehman (55) and Abdul Samad (53). This was Abbottabad’s first win and second successive loss for Faisalabad.

Scores in brief (day 4 of 4): Peshawar beat Bahawalpur by 181 runs, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Pool B- Peshawar 301 all-out, 58.3 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 96, Waqar Ahmed 63, Mohammad Haris 34; Mehran Sanwal 4-106, Muhammad Imran 3-66, Ali Shabbir 2-48) and 321 all-out, 75.

4 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 68, Maaz Sadaqat 65, Mehran Ibrahim 55, Nabi Gul 40, Mohammad Haris 32, Israrullah 22, Sajid Khan 21; Mehran Sanwal 4-75, Gulfam Aziz 3-60, Ali Shabbir 3-91).

Bahawalpur 279 all-out, 86.5 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 83, Mohammad Ammar 44, Ali Hamza Wasim 37, Ali Umar 35, Mohammad Imran 30, Abid Ali 26; Niaz Khan 6-97, Mohammad Amir Khan 2-48, Moazzam Umar 2-57) and 162 all-out, 64.5 overs (Mohammad Ammar 51, Ali Umar 29, Ali Hamza Wasim 27, Mohammad Sheharyar 21; Niaz Khan 4-39, Mohammad Amir Khan 3-45, Sajid Khan 2-36).

Abbottabad beat Faisalabad by 134 runs, National Ground, Islamabad, Pool A- Abbottabad 405 all-out, 100.2 overs (Khalid Usman 139 not out, Ahmed Khan 65, Mohammad Adil 62, Shujah Zaheer 56, Yasir Shah 26; Mohammad Faizan 3-68, Khurram Shahzad 3-98, Shehzad Gul 2-100) and 203-8d, 49.2 overs (Khayam Khan 96, Afaq Ahmed 68, Ahmed Khan 21; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-52, Shehzad Gul 3-58, Khurram Shahzad 2-31).

Faisalabad 189 all out, 59.3 overs (Ahmed Safi Abdullah 43 not out, Muhammad Awais Zafar 33, Mohammad Saleem 28, Ali Shan 26; Mohammad Adil 5-58, Ahmed Khan 2-20) and 285 all-out, 102 overs (Muhammad Awais Zafar 61, Ali Shan 58 not out, Atiq-ur-Rehman 55, Abdul Samad 53; Israr Hussain 6-69).