Peshawar and Abbottabad were victorious in the matches of the ongoing 8th National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship here at Bhutto Ground on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar and Abbottabad were victorious in the matches of the ongoing 8th National Physical Disability T20 cricket Championship here at Bhutto Ground on Thursday.

In the first match, Peshawar defeated Lahore by a huge margin of 139 runs and qualified for the finals of the event. Peshawar would now face Multan in Karachi in the final.

Batting first, Peshawar scored 188 runs for all 10 in the allotted 20 overs. Rahmat scored 39 runs with the help of 4 fours and a six while Atif scored 34 runs with 6 fours and Babar added 27 runs. For Lahore, Shahid Vito and Bilal bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In reply, Lahore were gone for only 49 runs for 6. Muhammad Shahbaz made 23 runs while for Peshawar, Osama bowled 6 out of 12 runs while Atif got 3 wickets by giving only 4 runs.

Osama was declared man of the match.

Regional Head Peshawar Sajid Khan awarded Osama a cash reward along with trophy. Regional Head Lahore Javad Ashraf was also present on the occasion.

In the second match, Abbottabad outplayed Islamabad by 93 runs. Abbottabad scored 173 runs for the loss of 8 in 20 overs. Opener Faisal Hayat played an aggressive innings of 83 off 53 balls with the help of 5 fours and as many sixes.

Aftab Hussain hit 2 fours and a six scoring 31 runs while Mohammad Naeem made 39 runs.

In reply, Islamabad was bowled out for 80 runs in 16.3 overs. Farman Khan scored 36 off 16 balls hitting five sixes. Aftab Hussain took 3 wickets for 21 runs while Raj Wali and Mohammad Hussain got 2 wickets.