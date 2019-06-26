UrduPoint.com
Peshawar, Bahawalpur Win Matches In Blind Cricket Trophy

Peshawar and Bahawalpur earned victories on Day-2 of the A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 being played at two different venues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar and Bahawalpur earned victories on Day-2 of the A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind cricket Trophy 2019 being played at two different venues.

In the 1st match, Peshawar beat Lahore by 8 wickets at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Peshawar won the toss and invited Lahore to bat first. Lahore wickets kept felling in regular intervals, Matiullah was caught in the 2nd over, Kamran Akhtar also fell after scoring few quick runs, Amir Ishfaq was also dismissed.

In the middle order, Anees Javed (guest player) played brilliantly and scored unbeaten 161* runs off 96 balls with the help of 23 fours and 2 big sixes.

Lahore posted reasonable total of 420 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 40 overs. Haroon Khan, Shafiullah and Rahid Ullah claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, Peshawar chased the target quite easily in 39.3 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Haroon Khan played an extraordinary innings and remained unbeaten on 200* runs off 123 balls. The first player of this tournament to score double ton.

Mohsin Khan also played well for his 84 not out. Matiullah and Amir Ishfaq claimed a wicket a piece. Haroon Khan was declared man of the match.

In the 2nd match, Bahawalpur defeated Okara by 141 runs at Hazara University, Mansehra. Okara won the toss and put Bahawalpur into bat. Bahawalpur made a huge total of 463 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in stipulated 40 overs.

Muhammad Rashid was the star for Bahawalpur, he scored 140 runs off 66 balls with the help of 22 fours. Muhammad Ayyaz also shined with the bat, he made 88 runs not out off 46 balls. Babar Ali and Moeen Aslam also talked with the bat and made 83 and 77 runs respectively. Badar Munir, Iftikhar Tiger and Muhammad Kashif claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, Okara were bowled out at 322 in 38.4 overs. Badar Munir was their top scorer with 87 runs and Iftikhar Tiger made 74 runs. Babar was the pick amongst the bowlers, he took 4 wickets and Saqib claimed 2. Babar Ali was declared man of the match.

