Peshawar, Bajaur, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat enters into Tug-of-War semi-finals in Inter-Madrasas Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar, Bajaur, Orakzai recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Tug-of-War in Inter-Madrasas Games being played on different venues across the provincial capital here on Thursday.

Director of sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah witnessed the thrilling matches. In the Tug of War event played at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar sub-division defeated Orakzai by 2-1 in a thrilling match. Orakzai won the first pull and on the other hand, Peshawar after leveling the tally 1-1, came back strongly and won two consecutive attempts to move ahead.

In the other matches, Lakki Marwat sub-division defeated the Kohat sub-division by 2-0 while Bajaur also recorded a victory against the Bannu sub-division. Now Bajaur, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu took berth into the semi-finals.

In the football event being played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium District Mohmand overpowered the strong Tank team by 2-1 in a thrilling match. For Mohmand Ibrar slammed in a nice goal but it was tied by Qari Alamgir on the field attempt. It was in the second session which Inam Ullah scored another goal for Mohmand to close the match at 2-1 in his team's favour.

In the second match, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Orakzai by 2-0, in a one-sided affair. Bismillah Jan and Hasrat Ullah scored one goal each for Peshawar, thus guiding the team to a 2-0 victory. Orakzai tried their hardest to reduce the margin but failed and thus Peshawar won the match witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

In the cricket event being played at Islamia College Ground Khurram District defeated District Tank by eight wickets.

Tank skipper Javed won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 130 runs. Muhammad Ibrahim and Yasir were the top run contributors as Ibrahim made 41 runs with five boundaries and one six and Yasir made another cracking 39 runs including six boundaries and two sixes.

In reply, Khurram chased the target for the loss of two wickets. Hasmat Ullah hammered a cracking 52 runs including nine boundaries and three sixes while Waqar and Hussain scored 44 runs and 26 runs. In the other match, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Orakzai District by 62 runs and qualified for the quarter-finals. Peshawar made 126 runs for the loss of five wickets while Orakzai was bundled out for 64 runs only and thus Peshawar won the match by 62 runs.

In the Volleyball event played at PSB Coaching Center Hall, in the first match Sub Division Peshawar defeated Orakzai by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-19, and 25-21. In the second match, Lakki Marwat defeated Kohat by 3-1, the score was 27-29, 25-23, 25-21, and 25-22.

On the occasion, the Director of Merged Areas, Pir Abdullah Shah also talked to the players regarding available facilities including accommodation, daily allowance and traveling and other facilities.

He said, "It is ensured that all out facilities are being given to the players of different Madrasas based in merged tribal areas during the Games."Hockey international and chief coach Shafqatullah, President KP Tug-of-War Association Taj Muhammad, Assistant Director Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain, AD Sports Raheed Gul, District Sports Officer Noorullah Wazir, District Sports Officer Sajid Afridi, Coach Muhammad Aamir and other personalities were present.