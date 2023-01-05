Peshawar, Bannu secure win in PM Women Youth Talent Hunt Hockey

Peshawar and Bannu recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar and Bannu recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda.

Former International Volleyball player Habib Ullah Khan, hailing from Bannu, graced the occasion as chief guest.

Representative of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Iftikhar Alam, DSO Charasadda Tahseen Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports and Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Miss Mariyyah Samin, and a large number of spectators were also present.

In the first match international hockey player Momina Ilham starred with her first hat-trick of the Hockey League for Peshawar against Hazara team. It was her first hat-trick of the League wherein she opened her team account in the first minute through a field attempt. Malika Khan travelled past three defenders and received a free ball from unmarked Momina Ilham who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 1-0.

The Hazara goal-keeper Muqasad Jadoon tried her best to stop the ball but it was a perfect hit from the top of the D area.

After taking an early lead, Peshawar doubled the lead through Momina on the field attempt but this time it was a right winger Aysha Wadan cross which was nicely connected by Momina to make the tally 2-0.

After taking two goals lead, on the other hand Hazara made some good inroads and it was in the 18th minute when Mariyum slammed in a beautiful attempt but Peshawar goal-keeper Bakhat Naveed played well and saved some sure goal chances.

In the 33rd minute Momina scored another goal on the field attempt, this time on a solo effort. Hazara also played well and made some attacks but failed to reduce the margin and thus Peshawar won the match by 3-0.

In the second match Bannu defeated Swat by 3-0. Bannu took the lead through left winger Nasheman on the field attempt and 10 minute later Shazia scored another goal to double the lead while Kainat Niamat scored another goal to make the tally 3-0.