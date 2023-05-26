UrduPoint.com

Peshawar, Bannu, Swat Green Record Wins In PM 'Youth Talent Hunt Hockey League'

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Region, Bannu and Swat Green Regions recorded victories on the second day of the ongoing Prime Minister (PM) 'Youth Talent Hunt Men Hockey League' being played here at historical Islamia College University Hockey Ground on Friday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University Professor Dr Gul Majeed Khan graced the occasion as chief guest.

Director General (DG) of sports and Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bahre Karam Assistant Registrar Shabbir Khan, Director Distance Studies Dr Noor Zada, Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Secretary KP Hockey Association Hidayat Ullah Khan, international hockey players including Waqas Ahmad, Zia Ur Rehman Benori, international hockey umpire Haroon Rashid, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion and witnessed the thrill-packed matches.

Before the start of the matches, the chief guests were introduced to the teams. A total of six teams, two from Swat Regions including Swat Greens and Swat White, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Hazara are taking part in the League organized by the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar.

In the first match, Swat Green stunned a strong Mardan team by 2-1. Mardan took the lead in the 13th minute through inside right Aimal Khan on the field attempt. After taking the lead, Mardan kept up the pressure to double the lead and they got three easy goal-scoring chances besides taking two consecutive penalty corners but all in vain.

On the other hand, the Swat Green front line made some good attacking moves as a result it was in the 23rd minute when Shamsher Ali tied the tally 1-1 by scoring a beautiful goal from the top of the D circle before dodging three defenders.

The two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first two quarters. It was the third and fourth quarters when both Swat Greens and Mardan kept up the pressure on each other's defense with some fine moves also witnessed.

It was in the fourth quarter when Swat Greens scored the decisive goal through super-fit Abbas Ahmad. Abbas got a left winger Irfan Ullah cross and connected it nicely by making the tally 2-1. Mardan players tried their hardest to level the tally but failed and thus Swat Greens won the match by 2-1.

In the second match, Peshawar defeated Swat White by 5-1 in a one-sided affair. Surprisingly, Swat White took the lead in the very 7th minute through Faizan Khan and till the end of the first and second quarters, Swat White was leading by 1-0.

It was the third and fourth quarters when Peshawar after a goal down, managed their position and scored five goals but thanks to inside right Muhammad Suleman who netted three consecutive goals including the first hat-trick of the League.

Saleem Khan and Umar Farooq scored one goal each to make the tally 5-1.

In the third match of the day's proceedings, Bannu Region defeated Hazara Region by 2-0. For Bannu Usman and Tahir scored one goal each on the field attempt while Hazara Region got five penalty corners but all in vain. Bannu fully dominated the proceedings and did not give any room to Hazara Region forwards to strike back.

Haroon Rashid, Subhan Khan, Murad Ali and Falak Naz supervised the matches while Sajid Khan, Zir Ur Rehman and Manzoor Khan acted as judges.

