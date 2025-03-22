Peshawar Beat Quetta, Qualifies For Quarter-final
Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Peshawar Region team secured a dominant victory over Quetta Region, winning the match by 126 runs in the National T20 Cup tournament at Multan Cricket Stadium and booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Batting first, Peshawar posted a staggering total of 239 for the loss of just one wicket in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a record-breaking unbeaten knock of 162 runs off 72 balls, smashing 14 fours and 11 sixes. His innings became the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in T20 cricket, surpassing Kamran Akmal’s 150* in 2017. He also equaled the record for the highest individual T20 score by an Asian batter, previously set by Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai in 2019. Muaz Sadaqat added valuable support with 54 runs, helping Peshawar set an imposing target.
Chasing the target, Quetta struggled from the beginning and was bowled out for just 113 runs. Abdul Wahid was the only batter to offer resistance, scoring 46 runs. Peshawar’s Usman Tariq led the bowling attack with four wickets for just 17 runs, while Nazar Ali took three wickets, Mohammad Imran Jr. claimed two and Mohammad Amir Khan took one.
Sahibzada Farhan was named player of the match for his extraordinary performance.
With the tournament now in its quarter-final stage, Lahore Whites will face Abbottabad, Karachi Whites will take on Multan Region, Faisalabad will battle Peshawar and Sialkot will clash with Lahore Blues.
Peshawar will now look to carry their momentum into their knockout match against Faisalabad.
