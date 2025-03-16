Peshawar beats Lahore Whites by 8 wickets in National T20 Cup

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Peshawar secured a commanding 8-wicket victory over Lahore Whites in the third match

of National T-20 Cup.

Sahibzada Farhan was declared “Man of the Match” due to his sensational century.

According to details, the Group-A encounter held at Iqbal Stadium here on Saturday in

which Peshawar successfully chased down the target of 182 runs in the 19th over with the

loss of just two wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan played a match-winning knock and scored an unbeaten 114 runs on 59 balls

with the help of 9 fours and 9 sixes.

This remarkable innings marked his third T20 century and his highest individual score in the format.

Farhan shared a 129-run opening partnership with Muaz Sadaqat, who contributed 37 runs including five boundaries.

Earlier, Lahore Whites won the toss and opted to bat first. It scored 181/3 in 20 overs. Openers Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Faik provided an aggressive start and added 54 runs.

Muhammad Saleem scored 25 runs with two sixes and two fours while Muhammad Faik made 24 run by hitting two fours and two sixes.

Tayyab Tahir anchored the innings with an unbeaten 66 runs by hitting 7 fours and one six.

He was well supported by Saad Naseem who added 41 runs with one four and three sixes and remained not-out. They formed an 85-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

With a stunning century, Sahibzada Farhan led Peshawar to a dominant win and reinforced his reputation as a top performer in the National T20 Cup.