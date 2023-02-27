UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League Trophy

February 27, 2023

Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League trophy

Super-fit Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 2nd All-Pakistan Veteran Football League-2023 after defeating the strong Chitral team on a penalty kick here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday

Super-fit Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 2nd All-Pakistan Veteran Football League-2023 after defeating the strong Chitral team on a penalty kick here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

There were vociferous crowds witnessing the thrill-packed final but super-fit Peshawar claimed the trophy after a sensational ended final enjoyed by a large number of spectators. The Chitral team has an edge over Peshawar, having the support of Chitralise based in Peshawar and other areas who supported their team continuously by cheering hands and chanting slogans.

The Peshawar team played with determination and did not take the pressure put in by their strong rivals. ADC Finance Anwar Akbar is the guest on this occasion. DFA Chitral Patron-in-Chief and good football promotor Hussain Ahmad, and DSO Chitral Amir Muhammad Khan were also present.

The final match of the eight teams battle started at a fast tempo and Peshawar first got the lead through Gohar Zaman, the former national team skipper. The senior player of Chitral made the best moment including former national team players Rasool and Alamgir and succeeded in equalizing the goal score until the end of the scheduled time.

The team was 1-1 at the end of the first session play and the same was the score at the end of the stipulated 90-minute and 15-minute extra time. To get a certain result in the match, both teams were awarded five penalty kicks each on which Peshawar succeeded in scoring on all five attempts while Chitral missed a target and only scored four times. Thus Peshawar won the match 6-5.

The Veteran Football League lasted for three days at Tahamas Football Stadium in which eight teams participated and thus Peshawar Veteran was victorious. Chitral won the runner-up trophy. Eight teams from Pakistan participated. The matches will be played on the basis of the league.

Hussain while commenting on this occasion said that the people of Chitral love the game of football very much. The players of Chitral are associated with the teams of all departments, including the Pakistan team, and are showing excellent performance. He also paid tribute to the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral and said that the success of this event goes to him because he extended support to the organizing committee.

