Peshawar District Announced Badminton, Volleyball Teams For Inter-Tehsil Games

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:05 PM

Peshawar District announced Badminton, Volleyball teams for Inter-Tehsil Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar's teams selection of badminton and volleyball players for the KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games were completed here at Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

This was stated by District Sports Officer Peshawar Anwar Kamal Burki while talking to APP here.

He said after the two-day trials they have short-listed the Names of the badminton and volleyball teams of all four Tehsils wherein a record 3600 players have their registrations in six different Games part of the first phase of Tehsil Games.

More than 3,000 athletes from five Tehsils of Peshawar participated in open trials of six games including football, badminton, athletics, tug of war, kabaddi and volleyball.

Badminton trials were held at Tariq Wadud Badminton Hall in Peshawar. The players were short-listed in the badminton including include Qari Adnan, Omar Jahangir, Hafiz Shahhan, Daniyal Shahzad, Mohammad Azhar and Mikael Amjad, Aman Gul, Abu Bakar, Mahmood Ali, Abdullah, Mohammad Abid for Shah Alam Tehsil; Abu Bakar and Younus, Muhammad Usman, Yaser Elahi, Fawad Khan, Mohammad Yasir and Mohammad Talha of Matra Tehsil, while Asad Afridi, Atif Khan, Mohammed Abrar, Sameer Khan, Masur Khan, Junaid, Saboor, Kaleem, Hamza, Jawad, Owais, Azmatullah, Aneek-ur-Rehman, Abdul Rahim.

The names of the short-listed volleyball players comprising Shah Zeeb, Arif, Irfan, Gohar, Mazhar, Aqib, Omar Khan, Wisal, Razaullah, Hamza Nabi, Ibadullah, Abdul Qadir, Atifullah, Waqas, Shah Khalid, Khadim Hussain, Mohammad Shakeel, Afaq, Azhar, Maaz, Younas Khan, Basit Ali, Faizullah, Junaid, Haris, Zaheb, Shakil, Muhammad Hussein, Adnan, Mohammad Atif, Zubairullah, Hazrat Maaz, Sajjad, Azam Shah, Jawadullah, Hamza, Azim Shah, Arifullah, Sifatullah, Allah Shah, Samiullah, Shah Zeeb Akbar, Wasim Khan, Mohammed Usher, Mohammad Omar, Mudassar, Mohammad Safian, Nasir Khan and Gul Sher.

