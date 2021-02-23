Peshawar District Girls, Boys trials for U21 Games begins

The girls and boys trials of Peshawar District in 07 female and 10 male disciplines in connection with the forthcoming U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games got under way here at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The girls and boys trials of Peshawar District in 07 female and 10 male disciplines in connection with the forthcoming U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games got under way here at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi formally inaugurated the day long trials where on more than 400 female and 540 male players turned from across Peshawar District. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan along with male and female coaches supervised the trials and shorted the players for the final selection in 07 female and 10 male Games.

The U21 Games will be commencing from March 30 to April 07, 2021 at different venues in which more then 7000 male and female athletes from 35 districts including districts of the merged tribal areas would be take part.

Talking to media men District Sports Officer Tehseenullah Khan said that the trials are open to all and youngsters born after January 1, 2000 are eligible to participate. No departmental or those getting stipend would not be allowed.

Officials of the district administration, education Department and representatives of relevant sports associations were also present during the trials. The U21 games include 10 games for boys including hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug of war, athletics, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

A large number of players have come to Peshawar Qayyum Sports Complex for trials which is very welcome. The best teams of Peshawar will have to prepare for the U21 competitions. Last year, Peshawar District also won the title and it is hoped that the players of Peshawar would perform well this year as well," said Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi. She said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being carried forward in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

She said the medalists of the U21 Games would be awarded sports scholarship on monthly basis and the gold medal winners would be awarded Rs. 10,000, silver medal would get Rs. 8000 and bronze medal would get Rs. 5000.

At the same time, the government is also providing them funds to participate in competitions abroad. These players are making the country and the nation famous all over the world. In response to a question, she said that billions of rupees were being spent across the province for the improvement of sports infrastructure, which would bring facilities to the players at their doorstep.