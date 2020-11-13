UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar, Inter-Club Volleyball Championship started at Youth Khalil Ground Lakrai Kaniza, a suburban village, here on Friday with 12 teams from District Peshawar are taking part.

In the opening match, Dawoodzai Club Kharaki defeated Ishaq Club Achini. Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director, 1000 Ground Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inaugurated the Championship along with District Sports Officer, Tehseen Khan, Secretary General, Provincial Volleyball Association, Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Malik Jahangir, Administrative Officer, Irshad Khan and others were also present.

According to the details, the Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship started with the support of District Sports Office Peshawar and the Provincial Volleyball Association in which 12 teams from District Peshawar are participating.

Daudzai Club Kharaki defeated Ishaq Club Achini by 3-2 in a thrilling and hotly contestant encounter. The score was 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25 and 25-21. In the second match, Shah Rukh Club Lakrai defeated Khan Club Sango 27-17, 25-23, 22-25, and 25-19. Raza Club defeated Hamid Club in the third match by 25-19, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-20.

Addressing the function on the occasion, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports in the province. Sports facilities and grounds are being constructed in the Union Councils for which billions of rupees have been allocated by the provincial government and by June 2023, they have targeted 204 projects under PM 1000 Playground Project and by June 21, 150 would be completed in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports June All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

21 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

39 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

21 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

21 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.