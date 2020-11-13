Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar, Inter-Club Volleyball Championship started at Youth Khalil Ground Lakrai Kaniza, a suburban village, here on Friday with 12 teams from District Peshawar are taking part.

In the opening match, Dawoodzai Club Kharaki defeated Ishaq Club Achini. Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director, 1000 Ground Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inaugurated the Championship along with District Sports Officer, Tehseen Khan, Secretary General, Provincial Volleyball Association, Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Malik Jahangir, Administrative Officer, Irshad Khan and others were also present.

According to the details, the Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship started with the support of District Sports Office Peshawar and the Provincial Volleyball Association in which 12 teams from District Peshawar are participating.

Daudzai Club Kharaki defeated Ishaq Club Achini by 3-2 in a thrilling and hotly contestant encounter. The score was 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25 and 25-21. In the second match, Shah Rukh Club Lakrai defeated Khan Club Sango 27-17, 25-23, 22-25, and 25-19. Raza Club defeated Hamid Club in the third match by 25-19, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-20.

Addressing the function on the occasion, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports in the province. Sports facilities and grounds are being constructed in the Union Councils for which billions of rupees have been allocated by the provincial government and by June 2023, they have targeted 204 projects under PM 1000 Playground Project and by June 21, 150 would be completed in the province.