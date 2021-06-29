UrduPoint.com
Peshawar District Tennis Championship Enters Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The tennis event of DC Peshawar District Games organized by District sports Office in collaboration with the district administration has entered its final stage here on Tuesday.

In the U10 age group category semi-finals, Shayan Afridi defeated Arsalan Khan 6-2, 6-3, Zain Roman defeated Anis Khan 6-2, 6-3.

In the U-14 age group category semi-final, Shayan Afridi defeated Zohaib Amjad 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4. Both Shayan Afridi and Zohaib Amjad played well and gave each other a tough fight. Some excellent baseline shorts and smashes were also witnessed wherein a good number of spectators also there in the historical Pakistan Tennis Club, inaugurated by the founder of the national Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in way back 1948 during his visit to Peshawar.

In the U18 Doubles Semi Final, Uzair Khan and Kamran Khan defeated Haseeb Khan and Afzal Khan 6-1, 6-3, Kashan Umar and Hussam Khan defeated Hazrat Ali and Khalil Khan 6-1, 6-3 and qualified for the final.

In the girls singles semi-finals, Oreen Jasia defeated Hareem Fatima 6-4, 6-4, Urooj Fatima defeated Maryam Afzal 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the final. In the Men's singles quarterfinals, Kashan Umar defeated Afzal Khan 6-4, 6-4, Uzair Khan defeated Khalil Khan 6-2, 6-3, Haseeb Khan defeated Abdullah Khan 6-2, 6-2. Hassam and Umair by 6-4, 6-2.

