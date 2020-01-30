Peshawar District trials for KP U21 Tehsil Games begins, 3600 aspirants turn-up

After a long time a good number of upcoming talented players turned up for the two-day trials to select teams for six different games to be part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar District Games got under way here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :After a long time a good number of upcoming talented players turned up for the two-day trials to select teams for six different games to be part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar District Games got under way here at Qayyum sports Complex on Thursday.

A total of 3600 players have made their registeration well before the trials in six different games part of the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to be commencing from February 7-18, 2020. While talking to APP, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki said that the turn-out was satisfactory and hopefully good teams would be constituted for the forthcoming Tehsil Games. He advised the players to come and participate in the trials open for all in the following Games included athletics, football, hockey, tug of war, kabaddi and volleyball.

The trials started at 9.00 a.m and continued till filing of this report at around to 5.00 p.m wherein the selection committees, which have already been notified for all six games part of the Inter-Tehsil Games thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing them.

Players from the Peshawar sub-division including Town-1, Town-II, Town-III and Town-IV comprising Tehsil Nagman, Matra, Mehta, Chamkani, Koh Damman, Shah Alam, Matni, FR Pesahwar took part, Anwar Kamal, himself a national gold medalist in the martial art, said.

Special Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar Ashfaq Khan formally inaugurated the football trials by kicking the football into the Qayyum Sports Complex ground. Squash legend Qamar Zaman, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports Azizullah Jan, Assistant Commissioner Ehsam-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner Miss Mena Zahir, PTI District Leader Kulsoom Kundi, former international athletes Habib Ur Rehman, officials and players were also present during the March Past of the teams.

Holding of such event increases the tendency toward positive activity, giving due opportunities to the youth to come and show their skills at national and international levels.

District Sports Officer Peshawar Anwar Kamal Barki said for the first time in the history of Peshawar so many players have come for trials which is complimentary. Trials will be organized in a full transparency and only those players would be short-listed who have some potential of the game, he said.

Taj Mohammed of tuf of war, Badminton's Amjad Khan, Kabaddi Arbab Naseer and Sultan Bari, Hamid Khan, Coach Faisal Javed and Tariq Khan were also present.