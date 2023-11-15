Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st semifinal on Thursday

The first semifinal of Pakistan Cup 2023 will be played between Peshawar and FATA at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The first semifinal of Pakistan Cup 2023 will be played between Peshawar and FATA at Pindi cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The second semifinal of the tournament will take place on Friday wherein Karachi Whites will face Multan at the same venue.

The final of the event will be played on Sunday.

The 50-over Pakistan Cup 2023, comprising 31 matches had commenced on November 1.

Eight teams took part in the Cup with each team part of the single round-robin format in the group stage.

The teams include Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Peshawar Region, Faisalabad FATA, Region, Multan Region, and Rawalpindi Region.