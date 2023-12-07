Peshawar Football League: Popo Club beats Dara Club

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Football League Season 6 continued at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium as in the first match Popo Football Club Islamabad defeated Dara Football Club by 3-1 on Thursday.

On this occasion, former Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Basit Kamal was the chief guest along with Regional sports Officer Zakirullah. District Sports Officer Gul Rukh, match Commissioner former Pakistan team captain Gohar Zaman, chief organizer and Chairman of Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other personalities also witnessed the matches.

The first match of the ongoing football league was played between Dara Football Club and Popo Club Islamabad in Tahamas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, in which Popo Football Club won by three goals to one.

The first goal was scored by Popo Club in the 20th minute through right winger Raheel who netted a fine goal, Adeel Ahmad scored the second goal in the 33rd minute while Waleed scored the third goal in the 52nd minute to win the match three to one. Rizwan scored the only goal in the 43rd minute for Dara team. Gohar Zaman, Anwar Khan, Hayat, Abdul Rehman, Ikram and Zahid performed the duties of match referees.

