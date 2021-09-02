Peshawar Football League SEASON-4 kicks off at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium

The SEASON-4 edition of Peshawar Football League kicked off here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with top 13 teams including a team from Afghan TV taking part on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The SEASON-4 edition of Peshawar Football League kicked off here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with top 13 teams including a team from Afghan tv taking part on Thursday.

The league was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood. District sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah, Administrator Irshad Khan and Chairman Organizing Committee and Chief Executive Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider were also present.

The SEASON-4 edition is carrying 13 teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with brand name Peshawar Football League under the auspices of Youth Glam Welfare Organization kicked off in a colourful opening ceremony and large number of spectators were also present.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood said that holding Peshawar Football League SEASON-4 will help the players to come forward and at the same time new faces will be able to learn a lot from this league as the international players are also playing the League.

He said that it is a good achievement to hold the Peshawar Football League for four consecutive years. He said such competitive exposure is vital for the new players as playing side-by-side would give ample opportunities to these youngsters to learn good out of the matches.

Before the start of the matches the players of all the participating 13 teams were introduced to the chief guest Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood. The opening match was played between Commissioner Swabi XI and Warsak FC which ended in a 1-1 draw with Qayyum scoring for Swabi XI and Atif scoring for Warsak FC.

In the second match, the team of Afghan Television defeated the team of Director General Sports by 1-0 wherein Tariq scored one goal. The third match was played between Charssadda and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar XI. The match was tied 2-2. Fasih Ahmad and Shiraz Khan scored one goal each for Charsadda XI and for DC Peshawar XI Jabbar and Inayat Ullah scored one goal each. It should be noted that 13 teams from all over the province are participating in the Peshawar Football League including Division XI, Naqib Afridi XI, Dr. Arifullah Bangash XI, Deputy Commissioner Swabi XI, Jamal Khan Hoti XI, Warsak FC, Mian Singer Ghani Shah XI, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI.