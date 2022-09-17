Peshawar Football League Season-5 to start from Oct 1

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Football League Season-5 will start from October first at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in which teams from all over the province will participate.

This was stated by Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Director General sports Khalid Khan had assured all kinds of cooperation in the league.

According to Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, the slogan of the league was to prevent drugs and promote football.

He said that the league was being held for the 5th time in a row, in which opportunities were being provided to the youth to express their abilities. He said that it was the second time in history. This time the League would be telecast live on tv.

Organizer Gul Haider Khan met Director General Sports Khalid Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud separately and presented the uniform of the League to them who unveiled it and assured all kinds of cooperation.