UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Football League Season-5 To Start From Oct 1

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Peshawar Football League Season-5 to start from Oct 1

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Football League Season-5 will start from October first at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in which teams from all over the province will participate.

This was stated by Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Director General sports Khalid Khan had assured all kinds of cooperation in the league.

According to Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, the slogan of the league was to prevent drugs and promote football.

He said that the league was being held for the 5th time in a row, in which opportunities were being provided to the youth to express their abilities. He said that it was the second time in history. This time the League would be telecast live on tv.

Organizer Gul Haider Khan met Director General Sports Khalid Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud separately and presented the uniform of the League to them who unveiled it and assured all kinds of cooperation.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Sports Drugs October TV All From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

7 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

58 minutes ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

1 hour ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

2 hours ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

2 hours ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.