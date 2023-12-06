Peshawar Football League Season-6 begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Football League started at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium and in the opening matches Shinwari Club defeated Hazara Club by 4-0 while the match between Atash Club Tank and Ideal Football Club Chitral played a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Head of the Brain Education System and known education Zafar Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated a crowd opening ceremony with the top eight teams, divided into two groups, taking part.

Shinwari Football Club defeated Miraj Club Hazara 4-0 in the opening match, while the second match between Atash Tank and Ideal Chitral Football Club was a 1-1 draw. Regional sports Officer Zakirullah, District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Match Commissioner former Pakistan team captain Gohar Zaman, Chief Organizer Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, and other personalities were present.

The official opening of Peshawar Football League Season 6 started at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar. Eight different teams including Islamabad, Lahore, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the Championship. The opening match was played between Shinwari Football Club and Hazara Football Club.

Main Shinwari Club won by 4-0, on behalf of Shinwari Club Mansoor scored two goals, Asad and Muhammad Ali scored one goal each. In the second match, Atash Club Tank and Ideal Club Chitral Club played 1-1 wherein Atash took the lead in the 53rd minute through Rahmanullah while on the other Sheraz tied the tally in the 58th minute through a field attempt. It was a nice goal as he travelled past three defenders during his attack on the rival goalpost and netted it nicely for a timely equalizer.

Besides teams from Islamabad and Lahore, eight teams are taking part from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein Group A includes Shinwari Football Club, Hazara Football Club, Popo Club, and Ace Garden, while Group B consists of Shaheen Football Club, Atash Tank FC, Ideal Chitral Football Club and Mamson Football Club.

The Championship will be held on a League basis for a week. Organizing Secretary Gul Haider said that the League is being organized for the sixth time in a row, in which opportunities are being provided to the youth to express their talents. In the match, Anwar Khan, Ehsanullah, Ikram and Zahid performed the duties of match referees.