Open Menu

Peshawar Football League Season-6 To Start From Wednesday: Chairman Organizing Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Peshawar Football League Season-6 to start from Wednesday: Chairman Organizing Secretary

Chairman Organizing Committee of the Peshawar Football League Season-6 will be starting from Wednesday here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar in which 8 different teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lahore, Islamabad will participate

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Organizing Committee of the Peshawar Football League Season-6 will be starting from Wednesday here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar in which 8 different teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lahore, Islamabad will participate.

Shinwari Saturi will be defending their title for Season 6 wherein Chairman Organizing Committee and President Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider told media men here on Tuesday. He said all arrangements have been made well in time.

All the preparations have been completed well in time, he added and eight different teams are participating in the League, which is part of the football Calendar.

The Street Children Football Club (Shinwari Saturi), Al Mihraj Club Hazara, Popo Club, and S Garden in Group A, while in Group B, Shaheen Football Club, Atash Tank F. C, Ideal Chitral Football Club and Mamson Football Club are competing for the top honor.

Three matches will be played on Wednesday, in which the first match will be between Al-Miraj Football Club Hazara and Shinwari Saturi (The Street Children) at 9.00 am, the second match will be between Ideal Football Club Darosh and Atesh Football Club Tank at 11.00 am, while the third match will be between Shaheen Football Club and Mamson Football 1.00 p.m.

Related Topics

Football Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Tank Media All From Top P

Recent Stories

Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, rev ..

Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, revival: Report

35 minutes ago
 Currently rice export third largest sector in coun ..

Currently rice export third largest sector in country's economy: REAP leaders

34 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Faceboo ..

HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Facebook live session

35 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

45 minutes ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

45 minutes ago
 UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

45 minutes ago
Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force ..

Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force in merged districts

45 minutes ago
 Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese ar ..

Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese army

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, mul ..

Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral developments

44 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of C ..

Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce

44 minutes ago
 CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

44 minutes ago
 Climate change by numbers

Climate change by numbers

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports