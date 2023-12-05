Peshawar Football League Season-6 to start from Wednesday: Chairman Organizing Secretary

Chairman Organizing Committee of the Peshawar Football League Season-6 will be starting from Wednesday here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar in which 8 different teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lahore, Islamabad will participate

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Organizing Committee of the Peshawar Football League Season-6 will be starting from Wednesday here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar in which 8 different teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lahore, Islamabad will participate.

Shinwari Saturi will be defending their title for Season 6 wherein Chairman Organizing Committee and President Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider told media men here on Tuesday. He said all arrangements have been made well in time.

All the preparations have been completed well in time, he added and eight different teams are participating in the League, which is part of the football Calendar.

The Street Children Football Club (Shinwari Saturi), Al Mihraj Club Hazara, Popo Club, and S Garden in Group A, while in Group B, Shaheen Football Club, Atash Tank F. C, Ideal Chitral Football Club and Mamson Football Club are competing for the top honor.

Three matches will be played on Wednesday, in which the first match will be between Al-Miraj Football Club Hazara and Shinwari Saturi (The Street Children) at 9.00 am, the second match will be between Ideal Football Club Darosh and Atesh Football Club Tank at 11.00 am, while the third match will be between Shaheen Football Club and Mamson Football 1.00 p.m.