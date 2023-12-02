Peshawar Football League to start from Dec 6: Gul Haider

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Peshawar Football League Season-6 will start from December 6 at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium in which 8 different teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lahore, Islamabad will participate.

Talking to the media, Chairman Organizing Committee Gul Haider said that after the success of five seasons, Peshawar Football League Season-6 is being organized from December 6, for which all preparations have been completed.

He disclosed that eight different teams are participating in the League. Group-A team comprising Street Children Football Club, Hazara Football Club, Popo Club, Ace Garden, while Group B consists of Shaheen Football Club, Tank FC, Ideal Chitral Football Club and Mamson Football Club.

The League will start on the basis of the League matches from December 6.

He said that the League is being organized for the sixth time in a row, in which opportunities are being provided to the youth to express their talents.

It is being telecasted live on V-TV. He said that the success of any nation depends on healthy activities and unless the youth of a nation is healthy, we cannot think of establishing a good society. Therefore, attention was paid to it and it was accepted as a challenge to attract the youth towards healthy activities.

He said that youth is our future and hoped that Peshawar Football League, which will be shown in more than two hundred countries, will play an important role in maintaining the soft image not only of our Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also of Pakistan.

APP/ijz/1545