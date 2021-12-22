Peshawar High Court Lawyers Unity Games begins, CJ PHC inaugurates

Peshawar High Court Lawyers Unity Games organized jointly by Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court Lawyers Unity Games organized jointly by Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the event. Justice Lal Jan Khattak, Justice Rohul Amin, Justice Musarat Hilali, Justice Syed Arshad Ali, President Peshawar High Court Bar Association Bahlol Khattak and President Peshawar Bar Association Amjad Ali Marwat and other senior lawyers were present in the stadium.

Addressing the inaugural function, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid lauded the Peshawar High Court Bar Association for its successful organization of sports and said that it was a matter of urgency and added that sports events play a vital role in highlighting the mental and physical fitness, positive thinking and abilities of lawyers.

He said it is good to have such a healthy activities for the lawyers who have tough schedule and out of that giving time it better for their mental and physical health. He said a healthy mind resides in healthy body. He instructed Peshawar Bar to organize academic, literary gatherings and poetry from time to time so that the lawyers would not only be confined to the courts but also in every field of life.

More than 400 men and women lawyers are participating in the PHC Lawyers Unity Games, which is participating in cricket, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, table tennis, athletics, football and volleyball competitions.