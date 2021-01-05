Peshawar Hockey League begins at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Hockey League organized by District Hockey Association and Provincial Hockey Association got under way here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

President of Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah formally inaugurated the League. Secretary Peshawar District Hockey Association Zia-ur-Rehman Banuri, International player and Coach Yasir islam and other dignitaries were present.

In the opening match, Peshawar Panthers defeated Peshawar Dolphins by 3-2. The league includes four teams from Peshawar including Peshawar Tigers, Peshawar Lions, Peshawar Dolphins and Peshawar Panthers.

The best players in the league will be selected who will represent Peshawar in the Inter-District Hockey Championship. According to Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary, Provincial Hockey Association and Syed Zia-ur-Rehman Banuri, Secretary General, District Peshawar Hockey Association, four teams are participating in the Peshawar Hockey League.

Earlier, training camps for U14 to U25 players were held in Peshawar. "We are trying to provide the best and most opportunities for the players to come forward and the Peshawar Hockey League is a link in the same chain," Haji Hidayat Ullah said.

Responding to a question, Hidayat Ullah said that more than 50 players were getting opportunities in the competitions held at Peshawar level, which would give them an opportunity to show their best talents.

"There is no shortage of talent in our players. We need to give them opportunities to come forward with the best coaching so that they can make a name for themselves not only nationally but also internationally," he said.