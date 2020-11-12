Peshawar Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Inter-Club cricket tournament has started at Gymkhana Ground, Peshawar here on Thursday under the aegis of Peshawar District Cricket Association.

Top 32 teams of Peshawar District are participating in the tournament.

President ICMS Club Asghar Ali, President of Shama Cricket Club Hanif Shah, President of Malik sports Malik Farman, Farid Ahmad, President of Peshawar Badshah Muhammad Imran and other important personalities were present.

The tournament is being played on knockout basis. A total of 32 top teams of Peshawar are participating including Shama Club, ICMS, Malik Sports, Peshawar Club, County Club, Peshawar Badshah, Frontier Foundation Club, Abaseen club.

Organizing Secretary Asghar Ali said that all the matches of the tournament are being played on 40 overs and on knockout basis, which includes only clubs players of Peshawar district. He said that the Championship will last for one month.

Speaking on the occasion, Asghar Ali, a former President of Peshawar District Cricket Association, said there is a lot of cricket talent in our province, which is why three to four players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are always part of the international team, which also encourage new players," said Asghar Ali.