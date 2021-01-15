UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, ICMS Qualifies For The Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Peshawar Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, ICMS qualifies for the semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :ICMS Cricket Club defeated Johns Brothers in the Peshawar Inter-Club Cricket Tournament and qualified for the semi-finals here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Friday.

CEO of Prime Group of Industry Tahir Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion along with former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, Malik sports Cricket Club President Malik Farman and other dignitaries were present.

Johns Brothers won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 96 runs in the stipulated overs with Usman Jehangir and Usman Khan scoring 23 and 22 runs respectively.

For the ICMS cricket club, Zohaib Khan got three wickets, Shoaib and Gibran got two wickets each.

In reply, ICMS Cricket Club achieved the target without any loss, in which Aamir Burki scored 49 and Shiraz Safi scored 43 runs.

Earlier in the second match, Malik Sports Cricket Club defeated Cake Palace National Cricket Club by six wickets to qualify for the next round. All the affiliated clubs with Peshawar Cricket Association are taking part.

