Peshawar, Islamabad advance in Twenty20 Blind Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar and Islamabad advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities cricket event being played here at Islamia College ground here on Saturday.

Due to morning rain, the matches were reduced to 10 overs wherein both Peshawar and Islamabad marched into victory. In the first match Islamabad defeated Attock by 26 runs. Attock won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad made 93 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Anees Javed played a great knock of 35 runs from 22 balls with three boundaries. For Attock Muhammad Nouman Khan took 2 wickets.

The target of 94 was successfully defended by Islamabad. Attock scored just 67 losing 8 wickets in the given 10 overs. Junaid was the top scorer from the side. He scored 20 runs off 14 balls with two boundaries. Anees and Hasnain Hayat shared two wickets each. Islamabad won by 26 runs.

Anees Javed was declared as Man of the Match.

In the second match Peshawar defeated Lahore. Lahore won the toss and opted to bowl. Peshawar from the start dominated the match. Sanaullah once again shined with the bat, scoring 48 not out from 36 balls. Haroon was the top scorer. He scored 49. Peshawar scored 115 without losing any wicket in the given 10 overs. In the second innings, Peshawar remained dominant. Peshawar restricted Lahore to 98 for the loss of 5 wickets. Amir Ashfaq 58 from 28 was in vain. Moshin was successful with the ball in hand and he took 2 wickets. Peshawar won the match by 17 runs and Haroon Khan declared as Man of Match.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Islamia College. Director General sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Dr. Noushad, Director Sports Islamia College Ali Hoti and PCCB Habib Ullah Khattak officials were present in the ceremony.