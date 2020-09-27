Peshawar, Islamabad to clash in grand final of Twenty20 Blind Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar and Islamabad cruised to the final of Twenty20 Blind cricket Tournament part of the 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities being played here at historical Islamia College University Peshawar ground on Sunday.

In the first semi-final played between host Peshawar and Attock produced great thrills for the sitting spectators and some elegant strokes were witnessed from both sides around the ground. The match was ended in a dramatic fashion with star of the match Mohsin claimed four wickets, two each in his first and second overs and succeeded in turning the table around for Peshawar.

Peshawar skipper all-rounder Mohsin won the toss and put Attock into bat first. Attock while batting first bowled out on just 106. Only Ahtisham did some resistance against star bowler Mohsin who made 28 runs including four boundaries, none of the other batsmen could stay in front of Mohsin and went early. Sajeel made 09 runs with a boundary, was the other high runs contributor. For Peshawar Mohsin was the pick of the pack claiming four wickets for just 5 runs.

Peshawar in reply chased the target for the loss of five wickets. Shafiullah scored 54 from 34 balls with six boundaries. Sajeel and Ahtisham took one wicket each.

The second match of the day was played between two strong teams Islamabad and Lahore. Islamabad batting first scored 138 for the loss of five wickets. Anees Javed was the star performer. He scored an unbeaten 90 runs after playing 59 balls with 13 boundaries. Lahore bowlers failed to claim any wicket. Lahore chasing the target does not look comfortable despite resistance of Kamran Akhtar's 38 of 36 balls.

Lahore were restricted to just 100 in the given 15 overs and they lost 07 wickets. Shazaib, Anees Javed and Akmal Hayat were amongst those who claimed two wickets each. Islamabad won the match by 38 runs and marched into the grand final against host Peshawar. Anees Javed was declared as Man of the Match.

Registrar Islamia University, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Director sports Islamia College and representatives of Rescue 1122 were amongst the guests. Final will be played at the same venue on Monday between Peshawar and Islamabad.

Zainab Barkat, Ehsan Danish win TT Women, Men titles The 28th National Table Tennis competition for People with Different Abilities organized by the Directorate of Sports KP ended with Zainab Barkat defeated Rana Gul in the Women Wheelchair Category final.

In the male Standing Lower category, international player who represented Pakistan in South Korea in the Paralympic Games Abdul Jan grabbed the title after defeating Shamsuddin and Sajjad Ali at the second and third position respectively.

In the Wheelchair Spinal category, international Ehsan Danish, also a national ranking player, defeated Habib and Akmal Khan for second and third places. In the Standing Upper Category, Hamza Khan defeated Asif Akbar by two wickets and secured the first position. Muhammad Bilal won the bronze medal.

In the Wheelchair Polio category, Mudassar won gold medal, Atif-ur-Rehman won silver medal and Rana Arif won bronze medal. Musaddar remained unbeaten by winning all matches in straight sets. In the Women's standing category, Gulshan defeated Fazeela to clinch the title. The tournament was supervised by senior international player and coach Absar Ali.

Badminton- Asif of Mardan wins Badminton Standing final Asif of Mardan defeated Umair of Peshawar 3-0 in the final. The final of the 28th National Badminton Standing Individual Badminton Standing Category was played between Umair of Peshawar and Asif of Mardan in which Asif won 25-19, 25-16 and 25. In the semi-finals, Asif of Mardan defeated Malik Azlan of Islamabad 25-19 and 25-15 while Uzair of Peshawar defeated Abid Hussain of Swabi 25-11, 25-15. Haji Amjad Khan, Secretary KP Badminton Association along with Chief Referee Shehzad Khan, supervised the tournament.

Tug of War- SLF Green win Tug of War Standing Disability titleTug of war Standing Disabilities competitions were held in which SLF Green won the trophy after defeating Peshawar Red by 2-1. Six different teams participated in these competitions. Interesting competitions in the ongoing standing category held under the auspices of Provincial Tug of War Association. The event was supervised by Taj Mohammad Khan, President, Provincial Tug of War Association. The technical officials included Ejaz Mohammad, Shafiq Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Sabz Ali. The first semi-final of the tournament was played between Peshawar Red and Bannu. Peshawar Red won by 2-0 in the second semi-final was played between SLF Green and Peshawar Green in which SLF Green won 2-1.

Talking to APP, President of Provincial Tug of War Association Taj Muhammad Khan lauded the Directorate of Sports KP for providing due opportunities to the Persons with Different Abilities to come and show case their talent at national and international levels.