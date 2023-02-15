UrduPoint.com

Peshawar, Islamabad Victorious In National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Peshawar and Islamabad earned victories in the 8th National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2022-23 here at Bhutto Ground on Wednesday

Peshawar defeated Abbottabad by 79 runs thanks to an unbeaten half-century of 65 runs and 3 wickets by its captain Nihar Alam. Batting first, Peshawar scoted 179 runs for 7 wickets. Captain Nihar Alam scored a half-century 65 runs with the help of 6 fours off 15 balls, Saddam scored 44 runs with 4 fours and a six, while Ehtisham scored an extremely aggressive 35 runs off just 12 balls with 5 sixes. For Abbottabad, Raj Wali and Muhammad Hussain Hussain took two wickets each.

In reply, Abbottabad was all out on 100 runs in 18.4 overs. Nihar Alam took 3 wickets while, Momin and Gohar Ali bagged 2 wickets each. Nihar Alam won the man of the match award thanks to his brilliant performance.

On the occasion, Head Coach Rawalpindi Sabih Azhar and Coach Fata Ayaz Akbar Yusuf Zai were the Chief Guests on the occasion.

In the third match, Islamabad beat Lahore by 6 wickets. Batting first Lahore scored 123 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Osama hit 4 sixes and 3 fours in an aggressive 44, while Usman scored 20 runs.

For Islamabad, Waqif Shah dismissed 3 players for 11 runs while Adil Abbasi and Farman took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Islamabad scored 126 runs in 14.3 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. All-rounder Adil Abbasi scored 55 runs off 48 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes while Waqif Shah scored 26 runs.

Adil Abbasi was declared off the match for his brilliant all-round performance.

On February 16, Lahore would face Islamabad while Peshawar will play Abbottabad.

