Peshawar leading Games tally with 11 gold medals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar with 11 gold, 4 silver and one bronze medal leading the women Games so far, followed by Mardan with three gold medals and two silver and seven bronze medals took struggling at second and Hazara with two gold, three silver medals and one bronze medals at third in the ongoing KP U21 Women Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda on Tuesday.

Mardan also grabbed gold medals in Handball, Tennis, and Baseball with two silver medals and seven bronze medals. Mardan defeated :Peshawar Kohat has won one gold and one bronze medal. DI Khan Region has won one gold and one bronze medal so far.

In judo competitions, Hazara won two gold medals with one bronze medal, Peshawar with one gold medal and two silver medals, while Kohat won one gold medal, one silver and one bronze medal. Women are competing in baseball, handball, tennis, judo, taekwondo, wushu, hockey, squash, archery and basketball, Director Female Games Miss Rasheda Ghaznavi said while briefing the media men during presentation ceremony of all Games.

In the -40kg weight Kohat's Hasina won gold, Peshawar's Sahara won silver and Mardan's bronze medal, Hazara's Iqra won gold medal in -44, Soiya of Swat was second and Kohat's Laiba was third, in -48kg Nada of Hazara won gold medal, Peshawar's Rani Silver and Kohat's Saharish and Bashrai won bronze medal, in -52kg category, Bannu's second and Asma's Hazara finished in third position.

Karate: In Men Full Contact Karate Peshawar with six gold medals and one silver medal secured 100 points and won overall trophy, followed by Hazara with one gold, one silver and two browns medals got 58 points. Mardan with six browns medal took 42 points. However, Malakand won one gold, one silver and two bronze, DI Khan, one gold and one bronze medals. Bannu won two silver and two bronze medals in these competitions.

Archery: Peshawar secured 814 points, Mardan got second position with 396 points and Bannu finished third with 303 points. Peshawar won gold in both men and women. Israr, Tayeb, Salman, Ihtesham while the women's team consisted of Aresha, Aqsa, Ayshia, and Laiba.

Cycling: In the 14km cycling competitions Peshawar won gold with 60 points, Mardan with 40 points silver and Malakand Region managed to win bronze medal with 24 points. Akhtar of Peshawar won first in individual competitions. Peshawar's Ershad second and Mardan Region Omar Farooq secured third position organized by Northern Bypass Peshawar. In both team and individual events, Peshawar Region won gold medals. Akhtar, Irshad, Zabiullah, Shah Zeeb, Peshawar Regions, Shema was on the second position while taking Mardan Region Cycling Team Farooq, Sana, Khyzar, Humayun Wahab Aziz.