Peshawar Leading With 33 Gold Medals, Bannu, Mardan Struggling Behind

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:57 PM

Leading the medal tally Peshawar's gold hunt continued on the third day when it bagged 33 gold medal, 21 silver medals and eight bronze medals by securing 682 points, Bannu with eight gold medal, 17 silver and 9 bronze medal and Mardan with seven gold medal, 14 silver medal and nine bronze medals struggling behind in the ongoing KP U21 Games being played on different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Leading the medal tally Peshawar's gold hunt continued on the third day when it bagged 33 gold medal, 21 silver medals and eight bronze medals by securing 682 points, Bannu with eight gold medal, 17 silver and 9 bronze medal and Mardan with seven gold medal, 14 silver medal and nine bronze medals struggling behind in the ongoing KP U21 Games being played on different venues.

In the female Games Peshawar took six gold medal out of total 10 gold medal, four silver medals took first position, followed by Mardan with three gold medals and two silver medals, Dera Ismail Khan with one gold medal and a silver medal and Bannu with two silver medal and Hazara with one silver medal.

Peshawar claimed gold medal in women squash, wushu, judo, basketball and hockey, and bagged silver medals in baseball, tennis, and handball, Mardan claimed three gold medals in handball, baseball and tennis and two silver medals in hockey and archery.

Dera Ismail Khan won one gold medal in Taekwondo while Bannu claimed two silver medals in Wushu and Judo and Hazara got one silver medal basketball. In the 20 male games, 14 regional and six tehsil Games Peshawar claimed two gold, two silver and four bronze medals by securing 96 points in athletics, one gold medal, three silver medal and four bronze medals in Taekwondo, two gold medal, three silver medals and two bronze medals in Judo, seven gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medals in wushu.

Peshawar also claimed gold medals in male squash when it defeated Hazara in the final and recorded victory in women squash when upset District Swabi in the final. Peshawar also beat Mardan in the handball final, beat Bannu in tennis final, Mardan in archery final, beat Bannu in throw ball final, registered victory against Mardan in the cycling final, won gold medal in Full Body Karate Contact and grabbed three gold medals, three silver medal and two bronze medals in boxing, and one silver medal in baseball and snooker.

Bannu struggling at second with nine gold medals, 17 silver medals and nine bronze medals by securing 299 points, followed by Mardan with seven gold medals, 14 silver medals and nine bronze medals with 248 points and Hazara at fourth after winning nine gold medals, eight silver medals and as many bronze medals by obtaining 231 points, Dera Ismail Khan with nine gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals at fifth by securing 176 points, Malakand with three gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals registered 72 points and Kohat with one gold medal, one silver and nine bronze medals got 67 points.

Bannu won the most vital gold medal in Kabaddi after defeating Swabi in the final by 43-41 in a close contest witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion. Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan, former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah graced the occasion as chief guest and give away trophies, cash prizes and gold and silver medals. Bannu beat Charsadda in the first semi-final while Swabi upset Peshawar by 45-40 points.

Bannu won two gold medals, three silver medals in Judo, three gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals in Wushu, silver medals in archery, throw ball, chouckball, and futsal. Bannu also won two silver medals and one bronze medal in boxing.

Mardan won gold medals in male baseball, three gold medals in women handball, baseball and tennis, two gold medals in boxing, three silver medals in wushu female, male archery, handball.

