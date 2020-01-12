Peshawar, Malakand, Faisalabad boards win hockey matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Boards of Peshawar, Malakand and Faisalabad won their hockey matches on the second day of Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

Peshawar defeated Abbottabad in the first match by 7-1. Yasir scored two goals while Tauheed, Saleem, Ismail and Athar scored one goal each. From Abbottabad Zubair scored the lone goal.

In the second match, Malakand beat Sahiwal by 3-0. The scorers were Ariyan, Aliyan and Yasir.

In the third match, Faisalabad beat Rawalpindi by 4-0.

In the first match of football, Faisalabad defeated the Technical education Board Peshawar by 2-1.

In the second match, Multan Board beat Lahore on penalty kicks 3-2.

In the final of the Athletics High Jump, Lahore's Owais took first position, Shazal of Faisalabad second and Dian Shahid of Islamabad took third position.

Absar of Lahore bagged first position in Javelin Throw while Lahore's Sagar took second and Usman stood third.

Swat defeated Faisalabad 2-0 in the first match of table tennis quarter-finals. Peshawar defeated Secondary Education Board Karachi 2-0 while in the 2nd match, Peshawar board beat Lahore board 2-0. In the third match, Karachi outplayed Rawalpindi 2-1.

Peshawar, Malakand, Sahiwal and Lahore were victorious in badminton matches.

Professor Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, Chairman of the Inter Board SportsCommittee and Balochistan Education Board distributed medals amongthe winners.