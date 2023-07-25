Peshawar, Mardan record victories in PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Super-fit Peshawar and strong Mardan recorded victories against their respective rivals Hazara and Bannu in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda on Tuesday.

So far Peshawar and Mardan are leading the points table and have confirmed their place to play the final.

Peshawar played four matches and secured victory in all while Mardan struggled at the second position behind Peshawar which played four matches with two wins, one draw against Hazara and a loss against Peshawar.

Overall Peshawar is heading unbeaten in the League. The final and prize distribution ceremony will be played on Wednesday afternoon.

In the matches, Peshawar defeated Hazara by 5-1 in a thrilling battle as till the end of the first session both Peshawar and Hazara were locked in a goalless draw and it was the second session in which Peshawar scored five goals against Hazara while Hazara reduced the margin once.

Peshawar took the lead through a spectacular move made by right winger Maria Khan along with skipper Kalsoom and succeeded in netting a fine goal on the field attempt.

Soon after Peshawar Region led, Hazara tied the tally through Irsa Khan on the field attempt. For Peshawar Aysha, Humaira Sher and Maria scored one goal each on the penalty kick awarded to them in the second session due to foul play by the Hazara players.

It was in the last moment when skipper of Peshawar Kalsoom netted a fine goal to make the tally 5-1. Four penalty kicks were awarded to Peshawar in the second session but one was nicely intercepted by Hazara goal-keeper Salma.

In the second match, Mardan defeated Bannu by 4-0 in another one-sided match. Mardan fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow Bannu to play with free hands. For Mardan Adeena, Nayab, Aysha, Sapna scored one goal each. Sana, Huma, Reema also played well.

Now Swat will face Bannu and Mardan will face Hazara in the last league matches on Wednesday morning for position matches while the final will be played in the afternoon.