Peshawar, Multan qualifies for Badminton finals of Sports Gala

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Intermediate Secondary education board Peshawar and Multan Board qualified for the Badminton Men's finals of the ongoing Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

In the Badminton semifinals, Intermediate Secondary Education Board Peshawar beat Technical Board Peshawar by 2-0 and Multan defeated Gujranwala by 2-0.

In athletics 100m race, Gujranwala's Nadeem bagged first position while Peshawar's Wajid and Lahore's Osama grabbed second and third positions, respectively.

In 800m race, Samiullah and Qasim of Islamabad took first and second positions, respectively while Faisalabad's Bahawal bagged third position.

In shot put, first position was taken by Zeeshan Khan of Education Board Peshawar while second position was grabbed by Rustam Younas and Mohammad Zain of Gujranwala was third.

In long jump, Asfar Khan of Faisalabad was first while Wajid Ali and Muhammad Ibrar of Peshawar and Lahore took second and third positions, respectively.

Lahore and Faisalabad qualified for the hockey final of the Sports Gala. In the first semifinal, Lahore beat Swat by 2-0. Lahore, Mohammad Imran and Kabir scored one goal each.

In the second semi-final match, Faisalabad outplayed Education Board Peshawar by 3-2 on penalty shootouts. Faisalabad scorers Sharam, Shahzaib and Aziz while Peshawar scored through Qaiser and Umar.