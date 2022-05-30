Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The first Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship, which was played at Hayatabad sports Complex, has come to an end. A total of more than 300 athletes including cadets, junior weight category and senior weight category participated in the event.

Secretary General of the Women's Wing of the Federation Saba Shamim Jadoon and President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz presented medals and certificates to the successful athletes.

The medals were won by Safi of Mardan in -25kg weight category, Hisham of Peshawar won silver and Faisal of Swabi won bronze medal, Shayan won gold in -30kg weight category and Ayan of Peshawar won silver And Rauf won the bronze medal for Khyber Muzammil of Peshawar won gold in -35kg weights, Mubashir of Swabi won silver and Asim of Charsadda won bronze, Khobib of Charsadda won gold in -40kg weight category, Waqar of Khyber won silver and Shayan of Peshawar won bronze. In -48kg Junior, Shayan Ahmed of Mardan won Gold, Umair of Peshawar won Silver and Khan Shehzad of Nowshera won Bronze Medal.

In -54kg Senior Weight Category, Roiz of Mardan won gold, Aman of Khyber won silver and Salman of Mohmand won bronze medal.

Qadeer Khan of Khyber won gold in -55kg Junior Weight Category.

Ibrahim of Khyber won gold in -63kg Junior weight, Abdullah of Peshawar won silver and Ziad of Nowshera won bronze medal, Ali of Peshawar won gold and Shafiq of Khyber won silver in -63kg senior weight. In -73kg weight, Ashim of Peshawar won gold, Yusuf of Mardan won silver and Inayat of Swabi won bronze medal.

At the end, Saba Shamim Jadoon distributed trophies and cash prizes among the first and second place teams. She also lauded KP Taekwondo Association for holding the event in which Cadet, Junior, and Senior players participated. She said it is good that the players would be short-listed for the National Junior and Senior teams after thoroughly monitoring their performance during the competitions.

She said giving competitive exposure would help players assess their performance accordingly and do more hard work if they failed to attain good positions. Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Secretary Waqar Ahmad, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal and a large number of spectators were also present during the closing ceremony.