Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin on 28th May

A grand two-day Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship will begin on May 28 at indoor gymnasium of the Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A grand two-day Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship will begin on May 28 at indoor gymnasium of the Hayatabad sports Complex.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi on Thursday said that the preparations had already been completed. Over 100 players from various districts of KP including Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi would participate in different weight categories, he added.

He said, "The aim and objective of this championship is to prepare and find out new talented players from various districts." He further said that the short-listed players would receive further training under the supervision of qualified coaches.

"Two teams will be selected for the national junior and senior championships. Similarly, such tournaments will be organized at other divisional headquarters as well," he told APP.

Ilyas said that Director General Sports, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Aziz Ullah Jan, Deputy Director Games KP Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and renowned coach Shah Faisal would grace the championship with their presence.

The different weight categories in which players will be placed include 68kg featherweight category, 74kg lightweight category, 80kg welterweight category, and 87kg middleweight category.