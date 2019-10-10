UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Panthers Clinch Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Peshawar Panthers clinch Cholistan Blind Cricket trophy

Peshawar Panthers outplayed Bahawalpur Deers by seven runs in the final to clinch the Cholistan Blind Cricket 2019 trophy played at Abbasiya Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Panthers outplayed Bahawalpur Deers by seven runs in the final to clinch the Cholistan Blind cricket 2019 trophy played at Abbasiya sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to information received here, Bahawalpur Deers won the toss and put Peshawar Panthers into bat. Openers Muhammad Akram and Badar Munir played aggressive strokes, but Badar Munir's wicket proved a turning point, he was caught by Matiullah on the bowling of Shafiullah. He made 47 runs off 28 balls. Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Akram couldn't last longer, Akram got out after scoring 42 runs. Mohsin made the 7. At this point Peshawar was in sort of troubles, but the B1 batsmen took responsibility and scored 43 runs in last 3 overs that helped Peshawar to post competitive total of 190 runs on the board for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Ayyaz made quick 30 runs and Muhammad Shahzaib made 17 runs off 7 balls. Muhammad Asif was the successful bowler; he took 2 wickets. Shafiullah, Babar and Sajid claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Bahawalpur's Muhammad Rashid and Matiullah made the good use of fielding restriction overs and played freely.

Till the 15th over, the game was in the favour of Bahawalpur but couple of tight overs changed the situation.

Required 24 in last 2 overs then 12 runs in the last over with 7 wickets in hand, Bahawalpur was right in the hunt, but Muhammad Akram, the 44 years old veteran, used all his rich experience and bowled the last over beautifully, he gave only 4 runs by taking 2 big caught and bowled wickets of Haroon Khan and Shafiullah. Muhammad Rashid's 80 runs off 57 balls and Matiullah's 70 runs off 52 ball went in vain for Bahawalpur as they made 183 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Muhammad Akram was declared Man of the Match. Men of the Tournaments were Muhammad Idrees Saleem in B1 Category, Badar Munir in B2 Category and Muhammad Rashid in B3 Category.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Blind Council (PBCC), Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari, Director Marketing PBCC, the Officials of District Government of Rahim Yar Khan distributed prizes amongst the players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Sports Rashid Man Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Mohsin Khan 2019 Post Cholistan All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

36 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

41 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

43 minutes ago

Rashid Latif advises struggling Sarfaraz to take r ..

1 second ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.