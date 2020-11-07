Peshawar players dominate KP Martial Arts Gala-2020 in Swat

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::Peshawar players dominated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Gala-2020 being played here at Wadudia Indoor Hall of the Jahanzeb College, Mingora Swat on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. Chief Planning Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Shah, legendary and Sitara-e-Imtiaz and South Asian three times gold medalist Sense Farman Ahmad, Principal Jahanzeb College Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah,Organizing Secretary Khalid Noor, District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Senior Coach Shah Faisal Khan, Secretary KP Jujit shu Association Tehsin Ullah, President Syed Abid Ali Shah, players, officials were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony,Junaid Khan termed the holding of Martial Arts Gala in Swat vital for the promotion of various games related to Martial Arts. It was a good initiative by holding the first ever Martial Arts Sports Gala in Swat, he said.

He said on one way the Gala have provided opportunities to the martial arts players of the province and on the other it also benefited the upcoming youth of Swat to see top Martial Arts players in action and learn good techniques from them.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has clear directives to involve the youth in healthy sports activities. In order to remove the negative impact of terrorism from the society, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has focused attention on the provision of sports facilities to the people in different areas of the province to save the future of the new generation by involving them in positive and healthy activities.

Besides restoring the existing playgrounds,the government has also set up new facilities in various districts with a special focus on the development of the hitherto neglected areas to bring the people on a par with those from developed areas.

He said holding of the first ever Martial Arts Sports Gala-2020 meant to give a message to the world that there was complete peace in other districts apart from the capital city Peshawar. The records of the sports department showed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a total of 206 playgrounds facilities under the Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project with over 7 billions rupees.

He also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest and allocated funds for the development of various sports infrastructure along with focusing more tourism development in the light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said around 102 new playing facilities were recently established in the province while the existing facilities were revamped to benefit youths in general and players in particular and work on 206 other projects all across the province.

He said, of the total 114 facilities, 36 have been restored, while 65 new playgrounds have been established especially in the area on need basis for the betterment of the physical and mental health of youths. Many districts had no such facilities for youths in the past and even the facilities which existed were in bad shape due to militancy, flash floods and neglect of the relevant authorities.

He said 65 new sports facilities have been established in Abbottabad's Havelian and Khanpur Tehsils, Bannu's Domail and Bannu, Battagram's Alai, Buner's Mandan, Charsadda's Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Shabqadar, Tangi and Umerzai, Chitral's Saidabad, Chitral, Booni and Kosht polo ground, Lower Dir's Samar Bagh, Lal Qila, Balambat and Badminton Court in Khoongi Bala, DI Khan's Kulachi, Paraova, Daraban, DI Khan and Paharpur Kacha Malikhel, Hangu's Hangu, Togh Sarai and Anar China, Haripur's Sarai Saleh, Ghazi and HCA cricket Ground, Karak's Banda Daud Shah, Karak and Takht-i-Nasarati and Badminton Hall in Karak city, Kohat's Lachi , Babri Banda, Siyaab, Nandaraka, Gumbat, Khadezai and Togh Payan, Kohistan's Pattan, Lakki Marat's Sarai Naurang, Lakki and one volleyball court in Sarai Naurang, Mansehra's Oghi, Mardan's Takht Bhai, Katlang and Toru, Malakand's Batkhela, Nowshera's Pabbi, Nowshera, Jhangera and Khairabad, Peshawar's Hayatabad Sports Complex, Swabi's Chota Lahor, Topi and Ziada Playground (CMD), Swat's Kabal, Babozai, Barikot, Khawazakhela, Charbagh and Makhan Bagh Mini Hall, Tank's Tank and Town Hall Stadium, Torghar's Hassanzai, and Shangla and Upper Dir. He said management committees had been formed to look after the sports facilities and take steps for their maintenance on a permanent basis.

In the Jiu Jitsu Anwar Ullah of Peshawar won gold medal in -56kg weight category, followed by Waqas of Kohat, Sabir Khan of Swat and d Saminuddin of Bannu. In the -62kg weight category Bilal Khan of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Salman of Mardan with silver medal and Yaseen Khan of Swat and Shakir Ullah of Khyber District claimed bronze medals.

In the -67kg weight Abdullah of Peshawar won the gold medal, followed by Fayyaz of Khyber District with silver medal, Mamair Ahmad of Dera Ismail Khan and Fayyaz of Khyber District.