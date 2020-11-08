Peshawar players looted KP Martial Arts Gala-2020 in Swat with bundles of medals

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::The players of Peshawar showed their best talents by looting the first ever Martial Arts Gala-2020 held at Wadudia Indoor Hall of the Jahanzeb College Swat with bundles of medals on the concluding day here on Sunday.

Peshawar have made a name for themselves in all the competitions in all the three different styles of Martial Arts – Karate, Jiu Jitsu and Sambo part of overall Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Gala-2020 organized jointly by District sports Officer Swat, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP Karate, Jiu Jitsu and Sambo Association.

The finals of Karate, Jiu Jitsu and Sambo were held in a splendid manner in connection with the three-day event held at the beautifully and well-decorate Wadudia Indoor Hall of the Post Graduate Jahanzeb College, Swat.

The Kata and Women's events were completed wherein Principal of Jahanrib Degree College Mingora, Swat Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah graced the occasion as chief guest. South Asian Champion and Sitara Imtiaz Sanse Farman Ahmad, Event Organizer Khalid Noor, District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Karate Coach Shah Faisal, Wasim Khan, Tehseen Ullah, Syed Abid Ali Shah, Wajihul Hassan and other important personalities, accompanied him.

In the first final of the 56kgs jiu jitsu competition, Anwarullah of Peshawar clinched the gold medal by defeating Waqas Kohar of Kohat. In the 62kg final, Bilal of Peshawar defeated Mardan Salman of Peshawar in the third 69kg final of the event. Abdullah defeated Fayyaz of Khyber District to win the first position.

In Sambo competitions, Salman of Khyber District won gold, Mehboob of Kohat won silver, Omar Shehab of Peshawar and Owais Iqbal of Karam won bronze in the final of the 54kgs category. Abdullah of Mardan came first, Obaid of Kohat second, Osama of Peshawar and Amanullah of Khyber joint third.

In the 44kgs weight category of Karate, a major event of the Martial Arts Gala-2020, Ahmad Khan of Peshawar defeated Zahidullah of Kurram District in the final.

In the 50kgs final, Mohammad Khan of Peshawar defeated Khyber's Abrar Komat. In the 45kgs category, Peshawar's Muradane defeated Khyber's Shehab. In the Karate 60kgs final, Asif of Peshawar defeated Rahim.

In 67kgs, Abdullah of Peshawar won the match against Atal Rehman of Kurram District. At the end of the Martial Arts Gala, the special guest Principal of Jahanzaib Degree College, Mingora, Prof. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah distributed trophies and prizes among all the winning athletes.

Junaid Khan, Additional Secretary Sports, Culture and Tourism, was the special guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Martial Arts Gala.

Speaking to the media in Mingora, Junaid Khan lauded the successful organization of the Martial Arts Gala in Swat. It will lead to promotion, new talent will emerge from the gala and I hope that martial arts players like cricket, hockey and squash will make Pakistan famous and proud in the world, he said.

The women's martial arts competitions ended in which Maleeha of Peshawar won gold, Samia of Swat won gold, Sabin of Mardan and Kulsoom of Bannu won bronze medals in the 50 kgs category. Maliha, the medalist of the National Karate Championship held in Lahore, played well and finished with the gold medal. Another promising Laiba Zaheer Peshawar claimed the gold medal, Ruqiya of Mardan came second, Nooreen of Swat and Sara of Mardan came third. Laiba is also the bronze medalist of the last 33rd National Games held in Peshawar. "We have our hard work for every event and that is why we succeeded in beating our fellow players with better margin," Laiba and Maliha Noor told APP during a post fight comments.

Laiba and Maliha also lauded their parents for extending full support to them to continue their game and they have dream of winning medals for Pakistan internationally.

They also appreciated Directorate of Sports KP and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing equal opportunities to the female players. They said it was rather a difficult task for our parents to support us because of financial matters and coming daily for the training but our parents are supportive.

"We want to achieve name and fame for our beloved country Pakistan in the international outings and provide financial support more to the female, they have the talent to come up both at national and international levels," Laiba and Maliha Noor said.