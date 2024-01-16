Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I begins in a colourful opening ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I got underway here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Tuesday in a colourful opening ceremony attended by a large number of football fans.

Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Wajid Yousaf was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the 15-teams battle in a colourful opening ceremony.

District sports Officer (DSO) Gul Rukh, Chief Organizer Khalid Khan, Director Football League Ismail Afridi,former international footballer Basit Kamal, and others were present.

The league would carry a prize money of Rs100,000 for the winners and Rs 50,000 for the runners-up wherein a total of 15 top teams are taking part. According to Khalid Khan, the winning team will be given a cash prize with glittering trophies as well.

In the opening match played between Khyber Green and Dara Adam Khel Stori wherein both teams exhibited a classic display of short passes and attacking moves. Dara Adam Khel Stori showed the best game and defeated the team of Khyber Green by a tennis goal margin 6-0 while in the second match Abbottabad Combined defeated Maniri Swabi by 2-1.

He said the 11-day Football League is being played on a League basis and would play an important role in the promotion of football as the game of football is declining in Pakistan and this type of League will give the players an opportunity to present their hidden talent.

He said that he is also grateful to Shama Industries Nowshera, Mamson and Director Anti-Narcotics Force Col. Ehsan who also provided full support in organizing this Peshawar League. About Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, he said, the ground is famous for football matches and the same ground hosted not only national but also international matches as well that is the reason people participate in large numbers from remote areas to watch the matches there.

Fifteen teams from across the province and Islamabad are participating in this Peshawar League, including SparTex Swat, Dara Adam Khel Stori, Khyber Green, Dara 90groups, Khyber Markhor, SDFC Peshawar, Dara Dostan Atesh, Akakhel FC Kohat, Shaheen FC Islamabad, DFA Chitral, Jaji Karam, Muneri FC Swabi, Compound academy Abbottabad. Three matches will be played daily, he said.

