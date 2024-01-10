Peshawar Premier League Season-I to start from Jan 15

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Premier League Season-I will start on January 15 at the historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali would grace the occasion as chief guest and would formally inaugurate the League at 3.00 p.m.

This was stated by Chief Organizing Committee Khalid Khan while talking to media men here on Wednesday.

Peshawar Premier League Season-I Football Tournament Director Ismail Afridi was also present with him.

He said that all the steps have been completed for the Peshawar Premier League Season-I and the fifteen best teams have already been short-listed among 25 teams submitted their entries.

He added that definitely, the 11-day Football League will play an important role in the promotion of football as the game of football is declining in Pakistan and this type of League will allow the players to present their hidden talent.

He said food needed different types of provincial, national and international level competitions so that the players who are associated with the game would get the best opportunities to play and make Pakistan famous not only at the national level but also at the international level.

He said that he is also grateful to Shama Industries Nowshera, Mamson and Director Anti-Narcotics Force Col. Ehsan who also provided full support in organizing this Peshawar League.

About Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, he said, the ground is famous for football matches and the same ground hosted not only national but also international matches as well which is the reason people participate in large numbers from remote areas to watch the matches there.

Fifteen teams from across the province and Islamabad are participating in this Peshawar League, including SparTex Swat, Dara Adam Khel Stori, Khyber Green, Dara 90groups, Khyber Markhor, SDFC Peshawar, Dara Dostan Atesh, Akakhel FC Kohat, Shaheen FC Islamabad, DFA Chitral, Jaji Karam, Muneri FC Swabi, Compound academy Abbottabad. Three matches will be played daily, he said.