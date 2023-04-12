Peshawar Press Club Ramadan Sports Gala enters final stage

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ramadan Sports Gala organized by Peshawar Press Club with the support and collaboration of a Non-Governmental Organization Hope, working for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, has entered the final stage.

Chief Minister Aide Pir Haroon Shah and Former Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash were accompanied by President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, former presidents M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, General Secretary Irfan Musazai and Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal, and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.

Special guests Pir Haroon Shah and Kamran Bangash said that organizing such healthy activities for the journalist community is commendable because due to professional responsibilities, journalists get very few opportunities to play sports.

It is very important for the mental and physical development of journalists to actively participate in sports activities and unleash their creative abilities to perform their professional responsibilities well. According to this, Anila Shaheen and Asma Gul won in the women's Lodo competition, while Shaista Taslim, Anila Shaheen, Naila and Salma Jahangir won in the Caroms board event.

In the match Yasir Ali and Anwar Zeib while in the third match Shah Faisal and Shehzad Mehmood took the lead.

Similarly Junaid Alam and Faisal Iqbal, Abed and Zafar Iqbal, Wajid Shehzad and Tanveer Iqbal also won their respective matches, in the name of Sohail Qalandar.

Iftikhar and Zafar Goraya won the snooker event named after Rahimullah Yousafzai, Abid Khan won his match in the Table Tennis Championship named after Rahimullah Yousafzai, Zulfiqar, Bilawal and photographer Iftikhar were declared successful in Gulshan Aziz carrom board competitions. Fayyaz Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Esfandiar, Zahid Mirukhel in Fakhruddin Syed Lodo Championship. Ziaullah and Faizan Ahmed achieved success in Lodo.

It should be noted that in the annual sports event Ramadan Sports Gala, more than 150 male and female journalists are participating in five different games including table tennis, badminton, carrom board, snooker and lodo.